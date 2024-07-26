5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1769 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

