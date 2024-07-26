Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,441,380
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (323)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1769 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1769 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
