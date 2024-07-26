Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,441,380

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (323)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1769 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1769 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

