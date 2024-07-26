5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1768 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (42) XF (42) VF (44) F (4) No grade (41) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (8) XF40 (8) VF35 (4) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) BN (10) Service CGC (3) NGC (5) RNGA (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (28)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (2)

CNG (5)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (9)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (1)

Frühwald (1)

Haljak coin auction (4)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (18)

Katz (22)

Künker (1)

MUNZE (3)

Niemczyk (3)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (7)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rare Coins (9)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (31)

SINCONA (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

VAuctions (1)

Via (3)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (2)