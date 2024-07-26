Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,542,254

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1768 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place January 29, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (28)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Katz (22)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (31)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • Via (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1250 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

