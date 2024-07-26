Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,562,051
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1766 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
