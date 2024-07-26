Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,562,051

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

