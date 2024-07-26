5 Kopeks 1766 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (48) XF (36) VF (41) F (13) VG (2) No grade (43) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (6) AU53 (4) AU50 (6) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VG8 (2) DETAILS (4) BN (27) Service NGC (19) RNGA (11)

