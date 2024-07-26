Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,081,064

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

