Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1765 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,081,064
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 400 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
