Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,271,358
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
