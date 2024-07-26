Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,271,358

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (203)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1764 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
