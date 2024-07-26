5 Kopeks 1764 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (36) XF (60) VF (46) F (16) No grade (40) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (11) AU50 (3) XF45 (9) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (16) Service NGC (6) RNGA (9) CGC (1)

