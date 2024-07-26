Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,656,351
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (338) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 17
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
