Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,656,351

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (338) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

