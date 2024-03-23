5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF20 (3) BN (1) Service NGC (1)