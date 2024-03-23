Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2473 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - May 3, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - May 3, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1763 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search