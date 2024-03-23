Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Yekaterinburg Mint". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2473 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
