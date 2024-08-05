Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: NGC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 406 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction RedSquare - September 11, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction RedSquare - September 11, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition F15 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Sestroretsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

