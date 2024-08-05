5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

