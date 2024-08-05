Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1764 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 105,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (5)
- CNG (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Via (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 406 EUR
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 27000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Sestroretsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
