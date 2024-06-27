5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (9) XF (33) VF (66) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (5) VF35 (14) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (6) Service RNGA (2) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (14)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (12)

Cayón (1)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (5)

Empire (10)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (16)

Katz (14)

Künker (3)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

SINCONA (1)

Spink (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)