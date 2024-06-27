Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4650 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1763 "Sestroretsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
