Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (3)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4650 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1763 "Sestroretsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1763 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search