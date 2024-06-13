Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 500. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

