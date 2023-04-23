Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition G6 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction CNG - February 5, 2019
Seller CNG
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

