5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

