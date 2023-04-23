Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1764 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3100 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition G6 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
