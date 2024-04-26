Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VG10 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1789 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

