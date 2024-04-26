Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1789 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1789 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VG10 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
123
