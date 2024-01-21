Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1768 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2461 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1768 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search