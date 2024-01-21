Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1768 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2461 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 23, 2019.
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1768 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
