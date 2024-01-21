5 Kopeks 1768 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1768 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2461 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 23, 2019.

