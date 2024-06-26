5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (45) XF (95) VF (47) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (8) AU53 (11) AU50 (3) XF45 (8) XF40 (12) VF35 (5) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) DETAILS (3) RB (1) BN (21) Service NGC (9) RNGA (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (16)

AURORA (27)

Cayón (1)

CNG (4)

Coins and Medals (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (7)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (25)

iNumis (1)

Katz (26)

Künker (2)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (10)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (7)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (21)

Rauch (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (12)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (4)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)