Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1766 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

