Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1766 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (207)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
