Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
