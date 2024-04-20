Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1765 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 369 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition XF45 CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1765 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1765 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

