Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
