Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F15 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F15 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F12 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS60 RB
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

