Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3626 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 606 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1763 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
