Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1763 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3626 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place May 23, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 606 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1763 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
