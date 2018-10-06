Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,6 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 85,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
7700 $
Price in auction currency 7700 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
