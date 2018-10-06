5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 85,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)