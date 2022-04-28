Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 36 - 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 4 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction MUNZE - June 10, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date June 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free

