Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 36 - 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 4 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,400. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1319 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
