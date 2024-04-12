Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 - 35 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 4 Kopeks
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30141 $
Price in auction currency 2800000 RUB
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3690 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VG8 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

