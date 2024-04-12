Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 - 35 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 4 Kopeks
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30141 $
Price in auction currency 2800000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3690 $
Price in auction currency 310000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VG8 BN RNGA
Selling price
