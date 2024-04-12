4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 4 Kopeks 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 46,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

