Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1739. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,280
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1739 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search