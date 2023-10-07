Polupoltinnik 1739. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1739 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) PL (5) Service RNGA (4)