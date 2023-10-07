Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1739. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1739 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polupoltinnik 1739 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,280

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1739 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1739 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

