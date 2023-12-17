Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1740 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1740 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polupoltinnik 1740 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 6,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1740 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 57,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 1991 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
29102 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1740 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1740 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

