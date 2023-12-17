Polupoltinnik 1740 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1740 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 57,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

