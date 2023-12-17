Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1740 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 6,46 g
- Pure silver (0,1666 oz) 5,1809 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1740 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 57,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 1991 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
29102 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1740 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
