Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (10) XF (9) VF (14) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

