Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Davissons Ltd. - January 5, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 23, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Auctiones - September 17, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

