Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1735
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- JMPG (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date January 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search