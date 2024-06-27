Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition AU (9) XF (6) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

Rare Coins (1)

RND (1)

SINCONA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Знак (1)