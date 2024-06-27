Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 39666 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Знак - November 17, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Знак - November 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date November 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 11, 2015
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1732 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search