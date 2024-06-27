Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 39666 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1732 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search