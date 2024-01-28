Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Katz (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 (Pattern) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 (Pattern) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade ICG
Selling price
2025 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 (Pattern) at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

