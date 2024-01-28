Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1) Service ICG (1)