Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 2,59 g
- Pure silver (0,0668 oz) 2,0772 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1739 . This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
