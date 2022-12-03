Pattern 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 1832 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,913. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

