Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 1832 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,913. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
8913 $
Price in auction currency 8913 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

