Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 1832 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,913. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
8913 $
Price in auction currency 8913 USD
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1740 "With a portrait of Empress Anna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
