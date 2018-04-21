Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Small head". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "Small head" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)