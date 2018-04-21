Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Small head". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "Small head" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
