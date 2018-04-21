Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Small head". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Small head" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Small head" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "Small head" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Small head" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Small head" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

