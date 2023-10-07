Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "Big head" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
14851 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
12333 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1740 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1740 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search