Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 СПБ "Big head". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1740 "Big head" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
14851 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
12333 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1740 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
