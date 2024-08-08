Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
32974 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
