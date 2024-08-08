Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • UBS (3)
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
32974 $
Price in auction currency 30000 EUR
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction UBS - September 5, 2005
Seller UBS
Date September 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction UBS - January 28, 2002
Seller UBS
Date January 28, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1738 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Chervonetz (Ducat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search