Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 . Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) PL (2) Service NGC (6) RNGA (2)