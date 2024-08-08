Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 . This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

