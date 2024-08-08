Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 65,953

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 . This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
33608 $
Price in auction currency 28000 GBP
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
118471 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 at auction Morton & Eden - June 13, 2016
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 13, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search