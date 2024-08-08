Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,968)
- Weight 3,47 g
- Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 65,953
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1739 . This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
33608 $
Price in auction currency 28000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
118471 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 13, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
