Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 . This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1)