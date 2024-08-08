Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,968)
  • Weight 3,47 g
  • Pure gold (0,108 oz) 3,359 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 4,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Chervonetz (Ducat)
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 . This gold coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.

Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Russia Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Chervonetz (Ducat) 1738 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

