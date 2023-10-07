Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1735
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
