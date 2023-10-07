Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735. Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

  All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1735 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
