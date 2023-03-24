Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction CNG - February 19, 2019
Seller CNG
Date February 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 at auction Imperial Coin - December 12, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

