Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1740 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
