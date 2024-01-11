Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
