Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 100. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1739 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

