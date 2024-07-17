Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
