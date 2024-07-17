Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 28,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1738 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

