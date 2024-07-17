Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (5)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (7)
- Rare Coins (18)
- RedSquare (12)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (21)
- WCN (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search