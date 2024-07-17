Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • RedSquare (12)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (21)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Inasta - September 12, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1736 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search