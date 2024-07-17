Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1736 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 1919 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 275. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (22) XF (35) VF (28) F (5) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (6) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (5) BN (12) Service NGC (11)

