Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,1 g
- Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1735
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (359) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
