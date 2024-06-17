Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 - Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 20,5 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (359) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

