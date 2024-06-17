Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1735 . This copper coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

