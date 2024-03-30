Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 511

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 31,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6211 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8734 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

