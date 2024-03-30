Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 511
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 31,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6211 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8734 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search