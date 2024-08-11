Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the RND auction for RUB 6,000,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
80544 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90140 $
Price in auction currency 6000000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
