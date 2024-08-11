Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the RND auction for RUB 6,000,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
80544 $
Price in auction currency 5000000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
90140 $
Price in auction currency 6000000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

