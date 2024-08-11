Poltina 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the RND auction for RUB 6,000,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2015.

