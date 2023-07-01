Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2683 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2719 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

