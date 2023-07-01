Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

