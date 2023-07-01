Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 869 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2719 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
