Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ. Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ" (Russia, Alexander III)

Variety: Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ"

Obverse Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ". This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1503 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
28682 $
Price in auction currency 1740000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
16500 $
Price in auction currency 16500 USD
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search