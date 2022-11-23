Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ. Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ" (Russia, Alexander III)
Variety: Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ". This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1503 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
28682 $
Price in auction currency 1740000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
16500 $
Price in auction currency 16500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
