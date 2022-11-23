Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ. Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. Special edge "СЕРЕБ 72 ПРОБЫ". This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1503 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Other filters Coins from collections (1)