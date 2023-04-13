Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (3)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
4002 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search