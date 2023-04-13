Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

