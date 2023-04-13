Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,700,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
4002 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction RND - June 28, 2015
Seller RND
Date June 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

