Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 7,700,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
126927 $
Price in auction currency 7700000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
7662 $
Price in auction currency 574328 RUB
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 8, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date February 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

