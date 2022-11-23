Poltina 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 7,700,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (5) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (3) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1)