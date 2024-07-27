Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (739)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1894 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
