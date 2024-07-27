Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (739)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1894 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

