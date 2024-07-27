50 Kopeks 1894 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1894 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (178) AU (120) XF (153) VF (186) F (28) VG (4) G (1) No grade (57) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (9) MS64 (27) MS63 (45) MS62 (42) MS61 (15) MS60 (4) AU58 (20) AU55 (15) AU53 (7) AU50 (14) XF45 (13) XF40 (9) VF35 (11) VF30 (10) VF25 (8) VF20 (5) F15 (6) F12 (2) VG8 (2) G6 (1) PF67 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (120) ННР (9) RNGA (13) PCGS (17) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)

Alexander (88)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (34)

BAC (12)

Baldwin's (3)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (15)

Coins.ee (25)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (6)

COINSTORE (3)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (16)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (4)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (6)

Heritage (30)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Holmasto (1)

Hong Kong (1)

ibercoin (6)

Imperial Coin (48)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (1)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (47)

Künker (49)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

MUNZE (3)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (6)

Niemczyk (10)

NIKO (4)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (51)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (1)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (47)

Rauch (13)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

RND (12)

Russian Heritage (27)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (12)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (3)

Stack's (9)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (13)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (16)

WCN (13)

Westfälische (4)

Wójcicki (2)

Восточно-европейский (1)

Знак (3)