Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1893 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (15)
  • MS67 (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 1, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1893 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search