Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1893 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
