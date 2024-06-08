50 Kopeks 1893 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1893 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 936 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (39) XF (35) VF (32) F (8) VG (3) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS61 (7) MS60 (3) AU58 (5) AU55 (6) AU53 (8) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) F15 (2) F12 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (6) Service ННР (2) NGC (24) PCGS (6) RNGA (3)

