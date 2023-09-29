50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1892 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (4) AU (3) XF (1) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU50 (2) PF64 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (1) RNGA (1)