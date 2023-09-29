Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1892 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
16502 $
Price in auction currency 1553625 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23197 $
Price in auction currency 2100000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Empire - April 15, 2017
Seller Empire
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1892 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search