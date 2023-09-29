Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1892 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1892 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 699 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 38,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
16502 $
Price in auction currency 1553625 RUB
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
23197 $
Price in auction currency 2100000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition PF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
