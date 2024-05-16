Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1891 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Künker (7)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3306 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11991 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1891 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search