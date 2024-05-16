Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1891 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1891 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2024.
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3306 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11991 $
Price in auction currency 1100000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
