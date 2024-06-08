Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1890 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 27,025. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5615 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1077 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
