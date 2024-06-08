Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1890 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33101 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 27,025. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5615 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1077 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Знак - February 11, 2021
Seller Знак
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1890 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

