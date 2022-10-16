Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1889 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Superior Galleries (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
49250 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
53333 $
Price in auction currency 5200000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PF61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 6, 2017
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction Rauch - December 13, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1889 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search