50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1889 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

