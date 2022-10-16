Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1889 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1889 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
49250 $
Price in auction currency 44000 CHF
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
53333 $
Price in auction currency 5200000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PF61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
