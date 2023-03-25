Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1888 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5551 $
Price in auction currency 429000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
3946 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
