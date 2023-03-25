50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1888 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (6) XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (2)