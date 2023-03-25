Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1888 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5551 $
Price in auction currency 429000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
3946 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction MUNZE - September 9, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1888 (АГ) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

